Meet the SPECTRUM Virtual Scholarship Entrepreneurs

In partnership with Village Capital, Abaca, and The Intentionally Good Project/Goodie Nation, SPECTRUM Virtual will be bringing 35 innovative entrepreneurs to the event through our scholarship program. These founders will be joining the SPECTRUM Virtual community to connect with impact investors, network across industries, and make close connections with socially and environmentally-driven business leaders. We are encouraging each of these talented founders to share their unique perspectives on the challenges they face, the importance of closing the wealth gap, and what changes they would like to see to increase overall funding opportunities available to founders of color.

The Founders

Rodney Sullivan The Purple Pickle Factory Enterprises

Skye Lei Sol Stories

Pierre Thiam Yolélé Foods

Sergio Figueredo Choco4Peace

Mike Mitchell Acari

Shadana Chaney Miranda Chaney Petite Wear

George Crichlow Kynsho

Mariden Lord MYFL Brands

D.A. Bullock Bully Creative Shop

Micah Kessel Playground of Empathy

Cyrus Julian Zonez

Garry Johnson First Founder’s Accelerator

Tanay Tatum-Edwards FreeCap Financial

Kiley Summers SpenDebt

Bryon Pierson EduRAIN

Asha Owens BestFit

Yasmin Ali Skillspire

Bethaney Wilkinson The Diversity Gap

Hamzat Koriko African Arts Arena

Farrukh Siddiqui Defynance

Marcus Blackwell Make Music Count

Reginald Parker Optimal Technology Corporation

Emmanuel Bukenya Anuel Energy

Patricia Lopez NotesFirst

Jin Lee BabyNoggin

Sanna Gaspard Rubitection

Liam Adair Wholesome Healing Consultants

Kemba Hall HairSense

Tracey Moore Anchoring Hopes

Kay Contreras Novela

Mica Le John 2SWIM

Davion Ziere Origyn

Elise Smith Praxis Labs

Crystal Houston Citefull

Dickson Wambua Cloudsyte

We congratulate all of the selected SPECTRUM Virtual Scholarship Entrepreneurs. Each of these innovators will have the opportunity to participate in the full SPECTRUM Virtual event free of cost, tell their story of impact to the SPECTRUM community, participate in a dedicated training to help them tell their stories, and participate in investor meet-ups for small group conversations. June 10th at 12:30PM SPECTRUM attendees can hear these innovators talk about their ventures as part of SPECTRUM’s Entrepreneur Demo day.

Please join SPECTRUM Virtual, June 9 – 11, 2020, to meet these inspiring entrepreneurs and learn how to support their work!

